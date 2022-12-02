Santa’s Toy Drive
Teams volunteer in Texarkana community before facing off in Live United Bowl

By Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Emporia State University and Southeastern Oklahoma State University are volunteering to help the Texarkana community before playing in the Live United Bowl.

On Dec. 1, the teams began their two days of giving by volunteering to bag 40,000 pounds of sweet potatoes at Harvest Regional Food Bank.

The next day, they volunteered their services at the Haven Home, which is a partner with the United Way of Greater Texarkana. The Haven Home provides housing and other services to disabled adults. Players came by to assist the residents with installing Christmas decorations.

“Aw, man I think it is fantastic, and they give us a lot of stuff, support us, and stuff like that,” said Chris Thomas, a resident of The Haven Home.

The two teams will battle on the football field Saturday, Dec. 3 at Razorback Stadium in Texarkana.

“I think it is super important to give back to the community help out these folks and have fun while we are doing it,” said Caleb Mondi.

The Live United Bowl Game is set for noon Saturday. The event is a fundraiser for the United Way of Greater Texarkana.

“I think it is really great to be able to help and give back to the community, honestly,” said Devin Johnson.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

