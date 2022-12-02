Teams arrive in Texarkana ahead of Live United Bowl

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Teams participating in the Live United Football Bowl game arrived in Texarkana on Thursday, Dec. 1 and didn’t waste any time giving support to the community.

Players with Southeast Oklahoma State University and Emporia State University met at Harvest Regional Food Bank to lend a hand in preparing food boxes for those in the area. The main job at hand was bagging 40,000 pounds of sweet potatoes!

“This is a huge help it is really a win-win because it shows these teams coming in from out of town, all the great things and how our community pulls together to help those who are less fortunate,” said Camille Wrinkle with the food bank.

The Live United Bowl game is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, with a 12 p.m. kickoff at Razorback Stadium in Texarkana. The game is a fundraiser for the United Way of Greater Texarkana. This is a rematch of last year’s Division II football game.

