Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Teams arrive in Texarkana ahead of Live United Bowl

Hornets, Savage Storm to meet again in Live United Bowl in Texarkana, Ark.
Hornets, Savage Storm to meet again in Live United Bowl in Texarkana, Ark.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Teams participating in the Live United Football Bowl game arrived in Texarkana on Thursday, Dec. 1 and didn’t waste any time giving support to the community.

Players with Southeast Oklahoma State University and Emporia State University met at Harvest Regional Food Bank to lend a hand in preparing food boxes for those in the area. The main job at hand was bagging 40,000 pounds of sweet potatoes!

“This is a huge help it is really a win-win because it shows these teams coming in from out of town, all the great things and how our community pulls together to help those who are less fortunate,” said Camille Wrinkle with the food bank.

The Live United Bowl game is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, with a 12 p.m. kickoff at Razorback Stadium in Texarkana. The game is a fundraiser for the United Way of Greater Texarkana. This is a rematch of last year’s Division II football game.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 30, 2022, two males were taken into custody after a stolen vehicle was found on I-20.
About 20 vehicles stolen from Greenwood auction overnight; 2 people in custody so far
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Over $7k worth of drugs and money found in mans car and home.
CPSO: Narcotics agents arrest man possessing $7,590 worth of drugs
APSO: 61-year-old man caught in bed with 7-year-old girl in Bunkie
Otis Young and Ruth Prats
Second victim in downtown Covington homicide identified as longtime church worker