Shreveport mayoral candidate casts early vote at new voting location

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The runoff election is almost a week away, and one of Shreveport’s mayoral candidates is voting early.

Tom Arceneaux and his wife casted their vote at the Hamilton Branch Shreve Memorial Library on Friday, Dec. 2.

Before he filled out his ballot, Arceneaux said he’s excited about the new early voting location for the people of Shreveport.

“It’s nice to have this additional place to vote. It’s the first time I’ve voted here. I usually vote downtown when I vote early. I’m looking forward to the whole process out here. It’s a very convenient place for the people in south Shreveport. We hope they take advantage of this opportunity for the last two days of early voting,” he said.

Earlier this week, Arceneaux received positive reinforcement and support from Incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins, as well as former Shreveport mayors Cedric Glover and Ollie Tyler.

