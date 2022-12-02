Santa’s Toy Drive
Shreveport chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha holding Black and Gold Scholarship Ball this weekend

By Domonique Benn
Dec. 2, 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two of the missions of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity are mentorship and service to others.

Delta Upsilon Lambda is the local chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, and they’re preparing for a big gala, to be held the first weekend of December. It’s the Black and Gold Scholarship Ball.

Chairman Cary Crawford and chapter president, Shawn Franklin, joined KSLA Friday morning to talk about the big event. The gala is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bally’s Casino in Shreveport. The ball begins at 7 p.m. Guests should wear their best black or gold formal attire.

