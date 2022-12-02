Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Salvation Army in need of sponsors for Angel Tree Program

Salvation Army Angel Tree Program
Salvation Army Angel Tree Program(KSLA)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Every year the Salvation Army holds their Angel Tree Program to fulfill Christmas wishes and needs.

This year, the nonprofit’s Shreveport branch received a record-breaking 1,719 trees. The deadline for adoption was this week, but there are still more than 400 trees waiting to find a home.

Salvation Army leaders have extended the deadline to next week and want to remind the community that even a little goes a long way.

“The parents have gone through an interview process. They’ve put needs and wants on a tag. You’re not obligated to buy any of them. You can look at the tag and see it’s a seven-year-old and shop for whatever you think a seven-year-old would really love. But we never put a limit on what you can buy, and we appreciate everything you can do,” said Scott McCloud, volunteer coordinator.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 6 to hear a student volunteer share her feelings on helping others.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 30, 2022, two males were taken into custody after a stolen vehicle was found on I-20.
About 20 vehicles stolen from Greenwood auction overnight; 2 people in custody so far
Otis Young and Ruth Prats
Second victim in downtown Covington homicide identified as longtime church worker
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Young man killed in wreck near Vivian
Angella Rochell Marshall, DOB: 3/11/1979
Woman sentenced for causing deadly 3-vehicle wreck while drunk
Bossier Crime Stoppers is trying to identify this man.
Bossier Crime Stoppers looking suspect who stole $1,200 in cigarettes

Latest News

Furry Friends Friday
Furry Friends Friday: Kitten sisters Sammy and Scarlett
Furry Friends Friday
FURRY FRIENDS FRIDAY: 3-month-old kitten sisters up for adoption
KSLA CAFE: I-49 Brass Band concert to benefit Salvation Army of NWLA
KSLA CAFÉ: Spirit of Christmas Brassed concert being held Sunday to benefit Salvation Army
KSLA CAFE: Alpha Phi Alpha scholarship gala
Shreveport chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha holding Black and Gold Scholarship Ball this weekend