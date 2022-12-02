Salvation Army in need of sponsors for Angel Tree Program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Every year the Salvation Army holds their Angel Tree Program to fulfill Christmas wishes and needs.

This year, the nonprofit’s Shreveport branch received a record-breaking 1,719 trees. The deadline for adoption was this week, but there are still more than 400 trees waiting to find a home.

Salvation Army leaders have extended the deadline to next week and want to remind the community that even a little goes a long way.

“The parents have gone through an interview process. They’ve put needs and wants on a tag. You’re not obligated to buy any of them. You can look at the tag and see it’s a seven-year-old and shop for whatever you think a seven-year-old would really love. But we never put a limit on what you can buy, and we appreciate everything you can do,” said Scott McCloud, volunteer coordinator.

