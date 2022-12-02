Santa’s Toy Drive
NFL player Terrace Marshall Jr. provides Christmas gifts for children who lost mother to gun violence

Marshall, a Bossier native, plays for the Carolina Panthers
Terrace Marshall Jr. takes children who lost mother to gun violence on shopping spree.
Terrace Marshall Jr. takes children who lost mother to gun violence on shopping spree.(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Christmas came early for seven siblings who lost their mother on Easter Sunday in 2021.

Jalecia Jennings was shot and killed last year on Hearne Avenue. The shooting left nine children without their mother and with a dark cloud over their lives.

However, on Thursday, Dec. 1, Bossier native and NFL Carolina Panthers Wide Receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. took those kids on a shopping spree in Shreveport to help put a smile on their faces.

“It means a lot to me. It means that my grandkids can have a good Christmas no matter what,” said Lola Dykes, the children’s grandmother.

Shreveport nonprofit, Moms on a Mission, initially started the push to get Christmas gifts for the children. The group supports children, senior citizens, and the mothers of children who have died from gun violence.

“We just know that there’s a void from missing their mother and we just wanted to bring some love and light into these kids lives,” said Martha Tyler, president and founder of Moms on a Mission.

Marshall said he plans to keep in touch with the family and to continue to give back to the community in the future.

“I love giving back. l love seeing kids smile, especially the ones that can’t get everything they want. I think I’m in the position to help bless others,” he said.

