Miller County clerk retiring after 50 years

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Mary Pankey, “the legend” as her friends refer to her, is retiring.

Pankey has worked with the court system in Texarkana and Miller County for 50 years and is now calling it quits. She began her career as Texarkana Arkansas city clerk and was elected as circuit clerk in 2006. With past and present judges in attendance, Pankey was honored on Dec.1 at the county courthouse as she prepares for retirement at the end of this month.

“A lot of changes but you know what, helping people and doing the things you need to do, stays the same,” said Panky.

Although she’s retiring from the court system, Pankey said she will still work for the betterment of Miller County.

