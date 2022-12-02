Santa’s Toy Drive
MAKING ENDS MEET: Tips for budgeting for your holiday shopping

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Biskie Duncan
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Holiday spending is at the forefront of a lot of minds this season, and with inflation, it’s crucial to find ways to make ends meet.

Jody Bluitt is a wealth advisor that spoke to KSLA.

“I understand how easy it is to get caught up in the commotion of the holidays and wanting to buy the people you love gifts to show them how much you appreciate them, but be wary of emotional spending,” said Bluitt.

He then offered some of his best tips for holiday budgeting and spending, which are:

  • Set a budget for each person on your list
  • Think about gifts that will last more than a year
  • Memories over stuff (buy something that will create lasting experiences)

“I think, of course, in every situation you need to go with a plan. You need to know ‘okay this is how much I want to spend, and this is how much I need to set aside,’” said Bluitt.

“Emotional decisions, especially with money, rarely end up good. Always have a calm head into things and being realistic... is so important,” advised Bluitt.

