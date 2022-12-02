KSLA CAFÉ: Spirit of Christmas Brassed concert being held Sunday to benefit Salvation Army

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana provides shelter, food, and countless other resources for the area. They’re always the first to lend a helping hand to those in need.

During the first weekend of December, the public is invited to attend the Spirit of Christmas Brassed event. Director Julie Allen and event organizer, Dr. Rick Rowell, joined KSLA Friday morning (Dec. 2) on behalf of the Salvation Army and the I-49 Brass Band.

The Spirit of Christmas Brassed concert is being held Sunday, Dec. 4 at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church in Shreveport. Tickets are $15 each; all proceeds go to the Salvation Army.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.