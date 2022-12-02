Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Furry Friends Friday: Kitten sisters Sammy and Scarlett

By Amia Lewis
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter brought two adorable kitten sisters to visit KSLA for Furry Friends Friday.

On Dec. 2, Sammy and Scarlett, two light grey kittens with white fur on their bellies, visited the KSLA Café. Both kittens are 3-months-old and waiting to be adopted. They have two other sisters in need of a home as well.

The holidays are approaching, and a new kitten would be the perfect gift for the family, however, animal experts say adopting a pet is a serious, long-term commitment and should not be made lightly.

The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is located at 1500 Monty St. in Shreveport. They’re open every day, except Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 30, 2022, two males were taken into custody after a stolen vehicle was found on I-20.
About 20 vehicles stolen from Greenwood auction overnight; 2 people in custody so far
Otis Young and Ruth Prats
Second victim in downtown Covington homicide identified as longtime church worker
Angella Rochell Marshall, DOB: 3/11/1979
Woman sentenced for causing deadly 3-vehicle wreck while drunk
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Young man killed in wreck near Vivian
Bossier Crime Stoppers is trying to identify this man.
Bossier Crime Stoppers looking suspect who stole $1,200 in cigarettes

Latest News

Furry Friends Friday
FURRY FRIENDS FRIDAY: 3-month-old kitten sisters up for adoption
KSLA CAFE: I-49 Brass Band concert to benefit Salvation Army of NWLA
KSLA CAFÉ: Spirit of Christmas Brassed concert being held Sunday to benefit Salvation Army
KSLA CAFE: Alpha Phi Alpha scholarship gala
Shreveport chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha holding Black and Gold Scholarship Ball this weekend
KSLA CAFE: Alpha Phi Alpha scholarship gala
KSLA CAFE: Alpha Phi Alpha scholarship gala