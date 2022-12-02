Furry Friends Friday: Kitten sisters Sammy and Scarlett

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter brought two adorable kitten sisters to visit KSLA for Furry Friends Friday.

On Dec. 2, Sammy and Scarlett, two light grey kittens with white fur on their bellies, visited the KSLA Café. Both kittens are 3-months-old and waiting to be adopted. They have two other sisters in need of a home as well.

The holidays are approaching, and a new kitten would be the perfect gift for the family, however, animal experts say adopting a pet is a serious, long-term commitment and should not be made lightly.

The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is located at 1500 Monty St. in Shreveport. They’re open every day, except Sunday.

