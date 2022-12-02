Santa’s Toy Drive
Drew Brees appears to get struck by lightning in viral video; video is a fake

Drew Brees talks to the media before facing off aginst the Panthers on Monday Night Football
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The internet is the wild west when it comes to marketing and promotional campaigns and those efforts can range from mundane to the obnoxiously absurd.

Apparently, the fine folks at PointsBet Sportsbook decided to give Louisiana sports fans a Who Dat heart-attack by posting a prank promotional video that depicts the future Hall of Fame New Orleans Saints quarterback filming a spot in the middle of a field during a thunderstorm getting struck by lightning.

The reactions online ranged from curious to deeply concerned and upset.

Several outlets rushed to confirm if something terrible did indeed happen and several, including NBC Sports, were able to confirm that the video is a fake.

Drew Brees himself confirmed online that the video was a prank...and apparently, he thinks it was funny enough to make a joke about it. Saints fans might disagree.

Fox 8 Sports analyst Jeff Duncan had jokes of his own.

May we all go forth in today’s lesson on “how to internet.”

