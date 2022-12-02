Drew Brees appears to get struck by lightning in viral video; video is a fake

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The internet is the wild west when it comes to marketing and promotional campaigns and those efforts can range from mundane to the obnoxiously absurd.

Apparently, the fine folks at PointsBet Sportsbook decided to give Louisiana sports fans a Who Dat heart-attack by posting a prank promotional video that depicts the future Hall of Fame New Orleans Saints quarterback filming a spot in the middle of a field during a thunderstorm getting struck by lightning.

The reactions online ranged from curious to deeply concerned and upset.

I saw this Drew Brees struck by lightning on my timeline and I almost had a heart attack at work — Elijah🥷🏽 (@e1ijah6) December 2, 2022

I’m more concerned about the well being of Drew Brees than betting -ev bets but thanks — Evan Cheney (@Echeney69) December 2, 2022

Several outlets rushed to confirm if something terrible did indeed happen and several, including NBC Sports, were able to confirm that the video is a fake.

Drew Brees says he wasn't actually struck by lightning. If the whole thing was staged, @PointsBetUSA and Brees fully deserve everything they're about to get. https://t.co/3CnQzGaXiK — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 2, 2022

Drew Brees himself confirmed online that the video was a prank...and apparently, he thinks it was funny enough to make a joke about it. Saints fans might disagree.

The lightning must’ve thought I was wearing a Falcons jersey, that’s why it tried to get me 😂 I’m fine…Who Dat! https://t.co/lT1L4J0fq4 — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) December 2, 2022

Fox 8 Sports analyst Jeff Duncan had jokes of his own.

The only time Drew Brees has been struck by lightning was the first time he saw Brittany at Purdue University. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) December 2, 2022

May we all go forth in today’s lesson on “how to internet.”

