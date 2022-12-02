Cold front arrives for the weekend, but warmer weather is back next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A cold front settling in this weekend will bring temperatures back down after Friday’s warm up. The cool air won’t last long with 70s expected to return for much of next week. Some off and on rain chances are on the way as well, but nothing that looks too widespread or heavy at this time.

We’ll stay cloudy this evening with a slight chance for a few light showers. Overnight skies will stay mainly cloudy. Temperatures by morning will range from the 40s in the north to 60s south.

Saturday will start off with mild weather around and south of I-20. For many of us our high temperatures will be reached in the mid to upper 60s in the morning. By afternoon most of the ArkLaTex will be somewhere in the 50s as cooler air trickles in on the heels of a brisk north wind. Rain will be limited to a few morning showers as our latest cold front moves through. The afternoon will remain cloudy for most, but likely dry.

Gray skies will persist on Sunday with more cool weather ahead. Some showers are expected through the afternoon, especially across the I-30 corridor. Temperatures Sunday will primarily be in the low to mid 50s for highs.

Warmer weather returns heading into next week. We’ll be back around 70 on Monday and in the low to mid 70s much of the rest of the week. Mornings will be quite mild running mostly in the 60s. The pattern stays unsettled with occasional rounds of showers possible. Rain looks most likely across parts of NE Texas, SW Arkansas and SE Oklahoma where 1-2 inches could fall over the course of the week. The remainder of east Texas and NW Louisiana can expect to see on average less than an inch.

Have a great weekend!

