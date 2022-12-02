Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Carthage and Pleasant Grove to meet up for final regional round of playoffs

By Epiphany La'Sha
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Two east Texas teams are getting ready to face off Friday night (Dec. 2) for the regional final round of high school football playoffs at the Maverick Stadium in Marshall, Texas.

Whoever takes the win for this game gets to head on to the state round of Class 4A Division II. The two powerhouse schools out of east Texas are getting ready for the rematch once again. Now, the game is expected to be a good one; both teams are currently ranked in the top five. The last time these two teams met up was in 2021. In that game, Carthage took home the crown. This season, the Carthage Bulldogs are undefeated, while the PG Hawks are 11-2 overall. But no matter the record, Carthage’s head coach says it’s time to execute, have lots of energy, and have fun.

”An advantage, hopefully our experience and I know they got a lot of experience too, but hopefully we are a little bit more experienced this year and the disadvantage is they got some good players and so... but we got good players too, so I think we match up well,” said Scott Surratt, head football coach at Carthage.

Traffic is expected to pick up in Marshall Friday night. Those driving around will want to make sure they leave earlier than normal and use precautions when driving. Tickets for the game can be bought online. There are no refunds or exchanges after purchase.

The clear bag policy is in effect. No outside food or drink is allowed. The game will kick off at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 30, 2022, two males were taken into custody after a stolen vehicle was found on I-20.
About 20 vehicles stolen from Greenwood auction overnight; 2 people in custody so far
Otis Young and Ruth Prats
Second victim in downtown Covington homicide identified as longtime church worker
Angella Rochell Marshall, DOB: 3/11/1979
Woman sentenced for causing deadly 3-vehicle wreck while drunk
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Young man killed in wreck near Vivian
Bossier Crime Stoppers is trying to identify this man.
Bossier Crime Stoppers looking suspect who stole $1,200 in cigarettes

Latest News

2 east Texas powerhouses meeting up in regional round
2 east Texas powerhouses meeting up in regional round
North DeSoto hosts community-wide pep rally
North DeSoto hosts community-wide pep rally
Arch Manning and the Newman Greenies hosts U-High on Friday night in the Division III select...
Arch Manning’s legendary career at Newman is coming to a close
Play of the Week & continued Overtime - Nov. 18, 2022
Play of the Week & continued Overtime - Nov. 18, 2022