Bossier man arrested for allegedly distributing child porn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier man has been arrested for allegedly distributing child pornography.

Jacob Cade Robinson, 18, was taken into custody on Nov. 29 at his workplace after detectives received a tip about his internet usage.

Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at his home, where they found a pronographic image on one of his electronic devices. Robinson was arrested and charged with one count of distributioin of pornography involving juveniles.

Robinson was booked into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a $50,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on crime against children, please contact the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.