Young man killed in wreck near Vivian

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 20-year-old man from Vivian is dead after a wreck that happened Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says Nathan Parker, 20, was driving alone in his vehicle in the 9900 block of Trees City Road (Highway 2) around 2 a.m. when for some reason, he ran off the road. The crash happened on the eastbound side of the road just west of Highway 1 south of Vivian.

Parker was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash is still under investigation.

An autopsy was ordered.

