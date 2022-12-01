Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Woman sentenced for causing deadly 3-vehicle wreck while drunk

Angella Rochell Marshall, DOB: 3/11/1979
Angella Rochell Marshall, DOB: 3/11/1979(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman who was found to be responsible for causing a fatal three-vehicle wreck back in 2020 has been sentenced.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Angella Rochell Marshall, 43, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Nov. 30, 2022. She was convicted of vehicular homicide back on Oct. 25, 2022. The wreck caused the death of a poet and youth counselor from south Louisiana, Lenard Pierce, 64. The DA’s office says he was pinned in his vehicle and died at the scene of the crash.

PREVIOUS STORY>>> Shreveport woman found guilty of causing wreck that killed Gretna poet/counselor

The wreck happened on Oct. 10, 2020 at West College Street and Jewella Avenue.

The DA’s office says Marshall had a blood alcohol content of .184% at the time of the wreck. Marshall will serve five years of her 15-year sentence without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Members of Pierce’s family traveled from New Orleans to attend the sentencing.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 30, 2022, two males were taken into custody after a stolen vehicle was found on I-20.
About 20 vehicles stolen from Greenwood auction overnight; 2 people in custody so far
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Over $7k worth of drugs and money found in mans car and home.
CPSO: Narcotics agents arrest man possessing $7,590 worth of drugs
APSO: 61-year-old man caught in bed with 7-year-old girl in Bunkie
On Nov. 29, 2022, police responded to a home in the 9900 block of Burgundy Oaks after getting...
Police involved in standoff with elderly woman after she allegedly shot at vehicles

Latest News

SFD combats large flame on Norton Street in Mooretown
SFD combats flames on Norton Street
Man charged in connection to officer-involved shooting in Shreveport subdivision
Arthur Anderson, DOB: 4/1/1991
Man sentenced to 2 life terms for murdering ex-girlfriend and her friend
Former mayor of Texarkana, Texas, James Bramlett, participated in his annual beans and...
Former Texarkana mayor hosts annual beans and cornbread fundraiser to benefit those in need