Woman sentenced for causing deadly 3-vehicle wreck while drunk

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman who was found to be responsible for causing a fatal three-vehicle wreck back in 2020 has been sentenced.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Angella Rochell Marshall, 43, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Nov. 30, 2022. She was convicted of vehicular homicide back on Oct. 25, 2022. The wreck caused the death of a poet and youth counselor from south Louisiana, Lenard Pierce, 64. The DA’s office says he was pinned in his vehicle and died at the scene of the crash.

PREVIOUS STORY>>> Shreveport woman found guilty of causing wreck that killed Gretna poet/counselor

The wreck happened on Oct. 10, 2020 at West College Street and Jewella Avenue.

The DA’s office says Marshall had a blood alcohol content of .184% at the time of the wreck. Marshall will serve five years of her 15-year sentence without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Members of Pierce’s family traveled from New Orleans to attend the sentencing.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.