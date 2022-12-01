Warmer weather returns, but so do the rain chances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Generally warmer weather is on the way back in over the next week. Temperatures will fluctuate some over the weekend as a cold front pushes into the area, but then quickly lifts out next week. Along with the milder conditions, expect to see some scattered showers and a few storms at times, but no major weather makers are expected over the next week or so.

Clouds will increase overnight. That along with a southerly breeze means we won’t get as cold as last night. Temperatures will likely bottom out tonight in the low to mid 40s before midnight, but then may rise closer to 50 by daybreak Friday. A few showers are possible later tonight.

We’ll be mostly cloudy on Friday with a few scattered light rain showers possible, especially during the morning hours. Despite the lack of sunshine we will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s in most spots Friday afternoon.

A cold front is expected to slip into the area on Saturday with plenty of clouds and maybe a few more showers. Temperatures will start off in the mid to upper 60s in the morning, but could cool back into the 50s in many spots by afternoon.

Sunday will be another cloudy and coolish day with a few isolated showers possible. Temperatures will start off in the 40s Sunday morning and only reach the upper 50s to low 60s Sunday afternoon.

We’ll warm back into the low to mid 70s to start off next week with mild mornings in the 60s expected. Rain chances look a little higher, but no day will be a washout. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible most every day next week. Temperatures will cool slightly back into the 60s for highs by midweek.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.