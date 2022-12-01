Warmer going into the weekend; minor rain chances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday and happy December! We’re almost there! We have another chilly day in store for us but wind conditions will cooperate today and not make it feel much worse than it is, unlike the windy Wednesday we had. Highs today will reach the mid and upper-50s across the region with sunshine and clouds going back and forth. Increasing cloud cover is expected overnight; as a result, we will see warmer low temperatures in the mid-40s. There is a slight chance for a stray shower overnight, leading to our Friday rain chances.

Starting tomorrow there is a minor chance of rain pretty much every day. It’s just one of those things. A large portion of the ArkLaTex will not see rain tomorrow but some will and they will be light in nature. Highs will work their way up into the low-70s in some places and we’ll hold on to some slight warmth through Tuesday.

Saturday morning sees a chance for a line of light showers moving through during the early morning hours. Highs for the weekend will reach the mid and upper-60s. Minor rain chances continue into next week.

