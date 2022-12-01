Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Warmer going into the weekend; minor rain chances

By Austin Evans
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:46 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday and happy December! We’re almost there! We have another chilly day in store for us but wind conditions will cooperate today and not make it feel much worse than it is, unlike the windy Wednesday we had. Highs today will reach the mid and upper-50s across the region with sunshine and clouds going back and forth. Increasing cloud cover is expected overnight; as a result, we will see warmer low temperatures in the mid-40s. There is a slight chance for a stray shower overnight, leading to our Friday rain chances.

Starting tomorrow there is a minor chance of rain pretty much every day. It’s just one of those things. A large portion of the ArkLaTex will not see rain tomorrow but some will and they will be light in nature. Highs will work their way up into the low-70s in some places and we’ll hold on to some slight warmth through Tuesday.

Saturday morning sees a chance for a line of light showers moving through during the early morning hours. Highs for the weekend will reach the mid and upper-60s. Minor rain chances continue into next week.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 30, 2022, two males were taken into custody after a stolen vehicle was found on I-20.
About 20 vehicles stolen from Greenwood auction overnight; 2 people in custody so far
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Over $7k worth of drugs and money found in mans car and home.
CPSO: Narcotics agents arrest man possessing $7,590 worth of drugs
APSO: 61-year-old man caught in bed with 7-year-old girl in Bunkie
On Nov. 29, 2022, police responded to a home in the 9900 block of Burgundy Oaks after getting...
Police involved in standoff with elderly woman after she allegedly shot at vehicles

Latest News

Partly sunny and cool
Austin's Thursday Morning Weather Update
Chilly and Sunny Wednesday
Cooler air until the weekend
Chilly and Sunny Wednesday
Austin's Wednesday Late-Morning Weather Update
Sunny and cool Wednesday
Austin's Wednesday Morning Weather Update