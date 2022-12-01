Sisters put “5 Days from Home” back on big screen as fundraiser for Springhill

KSLA News 12's Doug Warner interviews the late George Peppard's former wife Sherry Boucher Peppard and her sister Savannah Boucher about co-starring with him in “5 Days from Home,” which was filmed in the ArkLaTex.

SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport-Bossier City area is no stranger to moviemaking.

In the years after Hurricane Katrina, a number of productions scheduled for the New Orleans area were moved north.

But we’re taking you back to 1978.

Take a look at “5 Days from Home” and see if you recognize any familiar faces and places.

It starred the late, legendary actor George Peppard. You might remember him from the TVv show “The A-team,” “Breakfast at Tiffanys,” “How the West Was Won” and so many others.

Two of his co-stars, his former wife Sherry Boucher Peppard and her sister Savannah Boucher, also starred in “5 Days from Home.”

And the two sisters, who live right here in the area, are preparing a special Christmas showing of “5 Days from Home” at the Spring Theater in downtown Springhill as a fundraiser for all the Christmas decorations you see in that Webster Parish city’s downtown area each year.

The first of two special showings of this 44-year-old movie is Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. There also will be a matinee showing Saturday at 2 p.m. Admission is just 5 bucks.

The story line basically is about a man, George Peppard’s character, who breaks out of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola and is on the run through parts of Louisiana, Arkansas and Texas on his way to see his son in the hospital in California.

FULL INTERVIEW: KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner spoke with the two sisters Wednesday, Nov. 30 about bringing the movie back to the big screen:

