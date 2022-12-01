Shreveport sorority chapter makes special donation to Philadelphia Center for World AIDS Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day.

To recognize this day, the Shreveport Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta presented the Philadelphia Center with some special donations. The Philadelphia Center first started operating in 1990 in response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The center serves northwest Louisiana by empowering those living with HIV, eliminating new HIV transmissions, and enhancing community wellness.

The center provides service such as case management and STI testing.

The Shreveport Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta presented donations to the Philadelphia Center on Dec. 1, 2022. (KSLA)

Each year, the group donates toiletry items and cleaning supplies. This year, they took it a step further by donating gifts to families and their children.

“The folks that we serve that are living with HIV do not have a whole lot of disposable income, and so this will have a great impact on their lives and their families and their mental health,” said Hershey Krippendorf, director of development for the Philadelphia Center.

On Thursday evening, there will be a candlelight vigil at 5 p.m. It will be held at what will soon open as the new Philadelphia Center, located at 1515 Creswell Ave. in Shreveport.

