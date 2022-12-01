Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Shreveport sorority chapter makes special donation to Philadelphia Center for World AIDS Day

By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day.

To recognize this day, the Shreveport Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta presented the Philadelphia Center with some special donations. The Philadelphia Center first started operating in 1990 in response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The center serves northwest Louisiana by empowering those living with HIV, eliminating new HIV transmissions, and enhancing community wellness.

The center provides service such as case management and STI testing.

The Shreveport Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta presented donations to the Philadelphia...
The Shreveport Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta presented donations to the Philadelphia Center on Dec. 1, 2022.(KSLA)

Each year, the group donates toiletry items and cleaning supplies. This year, they took it a step further by donating gifts to families and their children.

“The folks that we serve that are living with HIV do not have a whole lot of disposable income, and so this will have a great impact on their lives and their families and their mental health,” said Hershey Krippendorf, director of development for the Philadelphia Center.

On Thursday evening, there will be a candlelight vigil at 5 p.m. It will be held at what will soon open as the new Philadelphia Center, located at 1515 Creswell Ave. in Shreveport.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 30, 2022, two males were taken into custody after a stolen vehicle was found on I-20.
About 20 vehicles stolen from Greenwood auction overnight; 2 people in custody so far
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Over $7k worth of drugs and money found in mans car and home.
CPSO: Narcotics agents arrest man possessing $7,590 worth of drugs
APSO: 61-year-old man caught in bed with 7-year-old girl in Bunkie
On Nov. 29, 2022, police responded to a home in the 9900 block of Burgundy Oaks after getting...
Police involved in standoff with elderly woman after she allegedly shot at vehicles

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Caddo’s preterm birth rate worsens; parish receives F grade
Caddo’s preterm birth rate worsens; parish receives F grade
National Methamphetamine Awareness Day is observed annually on Nov. 30.
Texarkana drug counselors urge people to get help on National Methamphetamine Awareness Day
A doctor uses a hand-held Doppler probe on a pregnant woman to measure the heartbeat of the...
Caddo Parish’s preterm birth rate worsens, receives ‘F’ grade