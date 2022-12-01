Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

SFD: Home engulfed in flames in Mooretown neighborhood

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) fights housefire in the Mooretown neighborhood on Norton Street.

At 3:59 a.m., the SFD responded to a reported house fire on the 5700 block of Norton Street, in the Mooretown neighborhood, Shreveport. When SFD arrived they discovered a home engulfed in flames.

Fire on the 5700 block of Norton Street in Mooretown.
Fire on the 5700 block of Norton Street in Mooretown.(ksla)
Fire on the 5700 block of Norton Street in Mooretown.
Fire on the 5700 block of Norton Street in Mooretown.(ksla)
Fire on the 5700 block of Norton Street in Mooretown.
Fire on the 5700 block of Norton Street in Mooretown.(ksla)

More updates to come as more information becomes available.

RAW VIDEO:

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 30, 2022, two males were taken into custody after a stolen vehicle was found on I-20.
About 20 vehicles stolen from Greenwood auction overnight; 2 people in custody so far
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Over $7k worth of drugs and money found in mans car and home.
CPSO: Narcotics agents arrest man possessing $7,590 worth of drugs
APSO: 61-year-old man caught in bed with 7-year-old girl in Bunkie
On Nov. 29, 2022, police responded to a home in the 9900 block of Burgundy Oaks after getting...
Police involved in standoff with elderly woman after she allegedly shot at vehicles

Latest News

SFD combats large flame on Norton Street in Mooretown
SFD combats flames on Norton Street
SFD combats flames on Norton Street
RAW: Fire in the Mooretown neighborhood
Sisters put "5 Days from Home" back on big screen as fundraiser for Springhill Christmas lights
Sisters put “5 Days from Home” back on big screen as fundraiser for Springhill
Coach Winston Butler
‘Like an adopted son:’ District rallies around Arp ISD coach who lost home to fire