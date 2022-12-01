Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Parkway student arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats at school

(WRDW)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 15-year-old Parkway High School student was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 22 for allegedly making terroristic threats while at school.

Earlier this week, the student reportedly made alarming comments that were overheard by other students in the class. The incident wasn’t reported to the SRO (school resource officer) or school administration until Thursday. After being notified, SROs and Bossier Sheriff’s detectives began an investigation into the incident.

After conducting interviews with witnesses and the suspect, the student was arrested for one count of terrorizing. They were booked into the Ware Detention Center.

“Every threat, whether real or perceived, against a school in Bossier Parish will be taken seriously and will be thoroughly investigated by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington. “I would like to encourage both parents and students to remember that if they see something, say something when it comes to threatening comments or actions. All threats against schools, whether said in a joking manner or not, can lead to serious consequences.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 30, 2022, two males were taken into custody after a stolen vehicle was found on I-20.
About 20 vehicles stolen from Greenwood auction overnight; 2 people in custody so far
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Over $7k worth of drugs and money found in mans car and home.
CPSO: Narcotics agents arrest man possessing $7,590 worth of drugs
APSO: 61-year-old man caught in bed with 7-year-old girl in Bunkie
On Nov. 29, 2022, police responded to a home in the 9900 block of Burgundy Oaks after getting...
Police involved in standoff with elderly woman after she allegedly shot at vehicles

Latest News

People using diabetic medicine for weight loss said to be cause of shortage
How living with HIV, AIDS can impact mental health
SFD combats large flame on Norton Street in Mooretown
SFD combats flames on Norton Street
Lauren Thompson
Family of missing woman continues search for answers four years later