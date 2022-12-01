Parkway student arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats at school

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 15-year-old Parkway High School student was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 22 for allegedly making terroristic threats while at school.

Earlier this week, the student reportedly made alarming comments that were overheard by other students in the class. The incident wasn’t reported to the SRO (school resource officer) or school administration until Thursday. After being notified, SROs and Bossier Sheriff’s detectives began an investigation into the incident.

After conducting interviews with witnesses and the suspect, the student was arrested for one count of terrorizing. They were booked into the Ware Detention Center.

“Every threat, whether real or perceived, against a school in Bossier Parish will be taken seriously and will be thoroughly investigated by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington. “I would like to encourage both parents and students to remember that if they see something, say something when it comes to threatening comments or actions. All threats against schools, whether said in a joking manner or not, can lead to serious consequences.”

