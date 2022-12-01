NPSO asking for help identifying monetary instrument abuse suspects

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) is seeking the public’s help in identifying two people allegedly involved in a monetary instrument abuse investigation.

On Nov. 30, the NPSO Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two people from security footage images. Both men allegedly may be involved in a monetary instrument abuse investigation. The investigation involves the unauthorized use of a dead Natchitoches resident’s credit card at businesses in Alexandria during the month of Sept.

Detectives were contacted and began the investigation this month.

Detectives believe the suspects have ties to Natchitoches & Alexandria areas.

If you can identify these suspects contact Detective Michael Giannone of the NPSO High Tech Crime Unit at 318-357-7811 or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-352-6432.

