Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

NOPD releases body cam footage of man threatening officer with a knife before being shot

VIDEO: Suspect shot outside Superdome
VIDEO: Suspect shot outside Superdome
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD releases video of an officer shooting a man outside the Superdome wielding a knife.

According to NOPD, the shooting happened on Nov. 15. Police were called to the Superdome to remove a man identified as Jimmy Deason, 62, who was sitting in front of the ticket booth.

Police say Deason pulled out a knife after being ordered to put it down; after he refused, Deason charged toward the officer forcing him to shoot Deason.

Deason was shot in the arm and survived the shooting.

“After he was shot, his first comment was thank you, let me be; he wanted to die, so we don’t know if this was a suicide-by-cop situation, but it definitely can appear to be so based on his statements,” said Chief Ferguson.

The officer who shot Deason is reassigned, but Chief Ferguson says he should return to regular patrol duties soon.

Deason is being charged with five counts of assault and trespassing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 30, 2022, two males were taken into custody after a stolen vehicle was found on I-20.
About 20 vehicles stolen from Greenwood auction overnight; 2 people in custody so far
Otis Young and Ruth Prats
Second victim in downtown Covington homicide identified as longtime church worker
Angella Rochell Marshall, DOB: 3/11/1979
Woman sentenced for causing deadly 3-vehicle wreck while drunk
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Young man killed in wreck near Vivian
Bossier Crime Stoppers is trying to identify this man.
Bossier Crime Stoppers looking suspect who stole $1,200 in cigarettes

Latest News

2 east Texas powerhouses meeting up in regional round
Carthage and Pleasant Grove to meet up for final regional round of playoffs
2 east Texas powerhouses meeting up in regional round
2 east Texas powerhouses meeting up in regional round
Bossier teen arrested for alleged distribution of child porn
Bossier teen arrested for alleged distribution of child porn
Young man from Vivian dies in single-vehicle crash
Young man from Vivian dies in single-vehicle crash
Terrace Marshall Jr. takes children who lost mother to gun violence on shopping spree.
NFL player Terrace Marshall Jr. provides Christmas gifts for children who lost mother to gun violence