Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Multiple Fort Polk soldiers arrested after two women drugged, raped by five men

Five men were arrested for sexual assault. Top row: John Paul Bianzon, Cyrus Moises Labial,...
Five men were arrested for sexual assault. Top row: John Paul Bianzon, Cyrus Moises Labial, Ajjashery J. Flores. Bottom row: Franzrobert T. Camentil, Frinzdeivhid Ramit(VPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Five men, who are soldiers stationed at Fort Polk, have been arrested in connection to a sexual assault in Rosepine where two women were allegedly drugged and raped.

According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, one of the victims was acquainted with one of the men, who went to her residence in Rosepine on the night of Nov. 24. The man arrived with four other men, who were not known by the woman nor her roommate.

Both women shared with detectives that they drank alcohol that the men brought to their home, but said they felt unwell afterward and came close to losing consciousness. They said the alcohol effects seemed exaggerated and they believed there were some “illicit ingredients” mixed in the drinks.

VPSO investigators shared that once the women were incapacitated, all five men allegedly engaged in non-consensual sexual contact with the two victims.

Forensic testing was performed on the women, which found that each victim suffered injuries consistent with sexual assault. VPSO was then contacted by the medical facility in Beauregard Parish about the incident.

With the assistance of officials at Fort Polk, VPSO detectives were able to obtain the identities of the men and arrested them on Nov. 30. They are identified as:

  • John Paul Bianzon, 29, of Fort Polk, was arrested and charged with one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of first-degree rape.
  • Franzrobert T. Camentil, 20, of Fort Polk, was arrested and charged with one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of first-degree rape.
  • Cyrus Moises Labial, 24, of Fort Polk, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy and two counts of first-degree rape.
  • Ajjashery J. Flores, 24, of Fort Polk, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy and two counts of first-degree rape.
  • Frinzdeivhid Ramit, 19, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy and two counts of first-degree rape.

Bond has not been set and the suspects remain in the VPSO jail. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 30, 2022, two males were taken into custody after a stolen vehicle was found on I-20.
About 20 vehicles stolen from Greenwood auction overnight; 2 people in custody so far
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Over $7k worth of drugs and money found in mans car and home.
CPSO: Narcotics agents arrest man possessing $7,590 worth of drugs
APSO: 61-year-old man caught in bed with 7-year-old girl in Bunkie
On Nov. 29, 2022, police responded to a home in the 9900 block of Burgundy Oaks after getting...
Police involved in standoff with elderly woman after she allegedly shot at vehicles

Latest News

SFD combats large flame on Norton Street in Mooretown
SFD combats flames on Norton Street
Man charged in connection to officer-involved shooting in Shreveport subdivision
Arthur Anderson, DOB: 4/1/1991
Man sentenced to 2 life terms for murdering ex-girlfriend and her friend
Former mayor of Texarkana, Texas, James Bramlett, participated in his annual beans and...
Former Texarkana mayor hosts annual beans and cornbread fundraiser to benefit those in need
Angella Rochell Marshall, DOB: 3/11/1979
Woman sentenced for causing deadly 3-vehicle wreck while drunk