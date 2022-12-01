Santa’s Toy Drive
Mt. Canaan Baptist hosts Suits for Saints; suits for anyone to dress for success

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Suits for Saints and Shreveport-Bossier Dress for Success partnered up to collect 200 men’s suits and now they plan to give them away to anyone who wants clothing.

On Dec. 3, Suits for Saints will be held at MCBC Harry Blake Family Life Center from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The organizations will be donating two suits, shirts, and neckties to anyone who wants clothes, regardless of their income or social status.

How much is available?

200 men’s suits, 205 shirts, 62 jackets, and 260 neckties.

The first 40 in line for the donation will receive a ticket for a chicken wing and french fries plate to-go.

Music will be provided by the men’s choir, Cookies, Coco, & Coffee.

All suits will be in a free plastic storage bag and free bus fare with Sportran included on demand.

The remaining inventory will be divided and donated to several local nonprofit organizations.

