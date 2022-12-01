Man sentenced to 2 life terms for murdering ex-girlfriend and her friend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has been convicted of killing his former girlfriend and her male friend back in 2016, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Arthur Deandre Anderson, 31, has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison for the murders of Ashley Williams, 27, and Huey Leonard, 37. Anderson will not have the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, the DA says.

Williams, one of the victims, was previously in a relationship with Anderson; they had broken up just days before the murders.

On Nov. 19, 2016, Williams and her friend, Leonard, were found shot after Williams’ Nissan Versa was rear-ended and knocked into a ditch in the 4000 block of Crosby Street. Leonard died at the scene, while Williams later passed away at the hospital. Before her death, she gave her dying declaration and was able to describe the vehicle that Anderson was driving.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE SPD arrest suspect involved in fatal Mooretown double shooting Shreveport Police say they have arrested the suspect accused of fatally shooting two people overnight in the Mooretown neighborhood in Shreveport.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.