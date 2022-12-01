Man charged in connection to officer-involved shooting in Shreveport subdivision

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has been charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sept. 14, 2022.

Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, is the suspect in the incident that took place in the Twelve Oaks Subdivision. Officials say Anthony’s father reported that his son took weapons from their home and pointed a handgun at officers when they arrived.

After asking Anthony to drop the weapon, officers opened fire. He was shot four times.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, Anthony was charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He pled not guilty for both charges. He will appear in court for an argument and hearing in Feb. 2023.

