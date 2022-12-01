How living with HIV, AIDS can impact mental health

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Living with HIV and AIDS, can impact many parts of your life, including your mental health.

Dr. Abigail Johnson with Johnson Behavioral Group sat down with KSLA News 12 on Thursday, Dec. 1 to discuss these effects. The following topics were discussed:

How can HIV/AIDS and other related conditions impact your mental well-being?

How can someone cope with the stress of living day-to-day with the condition?

How can those with this condition deal with the stigma and discrimination that can come with it?

How can others be supportive of those living with HIV/AIDS?

When should people seek the help of a trained professional?

