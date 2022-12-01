Get discounted oil change at Take 5 by donating toys

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Take 5 locations are giving back to the community this holiday season. From now until Dec. 17, they will be accepting toy donations at the following locations:

8000 Youree Dr., Shreveport

525 E Kings Highway, Shreveport

1995 Airline Dr., Bossier City

924 Homer Rd., Minden

Don Caldwell, Take 5′s shop manager on Youree Drive, has a very special reason for participating in this toy drive. He says they always give back for Christmas, but this year, he wanted to give toys to children at Shriner’s because of a personal connection to the hospital. His wife and children have had procedures performed there.

“They’ve always been a real good hospital, real caring, taking care of the children, taking care of the parents and you know, we wanted to give back to them,” said Caldwell.

Not only has Caldwell’s family been treated at Shriner’s, but so has Take 5′s district manager’s immediate family. Because of this connection to the hospital, Take 5 wanted to give back for Christmas.

“You know, to brighten the children’s day. They have a tough time with everything they are going through, and if we can put a smile on their face, on the family’s face, I mean, that’s what it is all about,” said Caldwell.

If you donate a toy, you will receive 25% off an oil change.

