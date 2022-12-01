Former Texarkana mayor hosts annual beans and cornbread fundraiser to benefit those in need

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Thursday was a good day for beans and cornbread. And for those who enjoyed that meal in Texarkana, it was all for a good cause.

James Bramlett is a former mayor of Texarkana, Texas. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Bramlett and other volunteers served a special luncheon of beans and cornbread to the community.

“It seems like no matter how much we raise each year, there is always a greater need than what we raise,” Bramlett said.

This is the 24th year of the Bramlett Beans and Cornbread Community Fundraiser. Proceeds from the event will go toward providing food baskets and Christmas gifts to more than 100 families in the Texarkana area.

Former mayor of Texarkana, Texas, James Bramlett, participated in his annual beans and cornbread fundraiser to benefit needy families in the area. (KSLA)

“Early on when we started this, I was able to go out and deliver some of these baskets to these families in need and it is amazing when you get out there and see how great a need in the community,” Bramlett said.

Organizers say they hope to provide enough food to last a family through the Christmas holiday while schools are closed. Thursday’s turnout was good, but those KSLA talked with said it wasn’t just the food that brought them out.

“I came to give. It’s better to give than receive,” said Linda Thurston.

“Well, I hope it accomplished everything they dreamed of. It’s great to have something to give back to others,” said John Crew.

Bramlett says he didn’t think the event would survive for more than 20 years, but it has been a cooperative effort between the city and community since its beginning.

“Now, it’s real exciting and I can’t wait until next year. We have our 25th celebration I’ve been able to do this,” Bramlett said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.