Family of missing woman continues search for answers four years later

Lauren Thompson
Lauren Thompson(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PANOLA COUNTY, La. (KSLA) - The family of Lauren Thompson is still holding out hope for answers four years after the disappearance of their loved one.

Thompson went missing in Panola County on Jan. 10, 2019. Dispatch received a 911 call from Thompson who stated she was in a wooded area and someone was chasing her. Officials say dispatchers were able to get a general area of the call through cell phone tower pings. Officers were able to locate Thompson’s vehicle, with no sign of her.

Thompson’s father, Greg Colvin, says remains were found in a wooded area back in July and they were asked to send in orthodontic records. Now, he says another holiday is going by and the case is going cold.

“It’s going on four years now. The case is ongoing and if you will, for lack of better words, the investigation has become dormant. It’s not on anyone’s actions or inactions. It’s just become dormant because of the lack of information and evidence thus far. It’s emotionally draining,” said Colvin.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office says there are no new details on this case. If you have any information, please contact police at (903) 693-0333.

