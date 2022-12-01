Bossier Crime Stoppers looking suspect who stole $1,200 in cigarettes

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Crime Stoppers made a post on Facebook requesting the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Walmart gas station.

On Nov. 12, a man allegedly went behind the counter at the Walmart gas station while the clerk was outside. The suspect filled a bag with cartons of cigarettes totaling the value of $1,200. When the clerk caught the man in the process of the theft, the suspect shoved the clerk out of the way and left the store,

The suspect went to his vehicle which was parked at a pump. When the clerk attempted to follow him, the suspect turned and threatened the clerk saying, “Go back inside or I’ll shoot you.”

The man fled in a silver BMW towards Shady Grove Blvd.

The clerk was not able to get a license plate number due to his fear of being shot and cameras at the scene did not capture the plate number either.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.

Facebook post:

