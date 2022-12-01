Santa’s Toy Drive
8th Annual Tinsel chauffeurs shopping experience on Line Avenue

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport’s unique shopping experience that is dubbed “Locals Black Friday”, Tinsel, returns and chauffeurs shoppers onto multiple trolley stops along Line Avenue.

On Friday, Dec. 2, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., the 8th Annual Tinsel returns, bringing shoppers along a chauffeured shopping experience to some of Line Avenue’s most popular locally owned retailers. Each of the stores will be opened after houses, creating an exclusive feeling while shopping.

“This event not only provides a fun way for groups to do their holiday shopping while being entertained at each stop along the route but also encourages patrons to spend their hard-earned dollars right here in our community,” says Tinsel Spokesperson Chrissi Coile Reesby. “It’s a win-win for shoppers and small businesses.”

Dozens of the participating stores will offer a variety of complimentary food, drinks, entertainment, and discounts that are only available to Tinsel shoppers.

iShuttle will be hosting the shoppers at more than 30 stores in the area from two different starting points.

Starting Locations:

  • Superior Steakhouse, 855 Pierremont Rd #120, Shreveport.
  • Uptown Shopping Center, 4800 Line Ave, Shreveport.

Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased by visiting www.TinselShreveport.com.

