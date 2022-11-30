Santa’s Toy Drive
Toys for Tots Poker Run presented by Northwest Louisiana Contractors

Bring a toy to help children in need
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Prizes are going to be awarded to the best three hands at the Toys for Tots Poker Run toys and fundraising event.

On Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., the Toys for Tots Poker run will be collecting toys and raising funds for children in need this holiday season. The event is being held at 3 State Harley Davidson, 2225 Autoplex Drive, Bossier City.

Prizes will be given out to the best three hands.

How to participate:

  1. Bring an unwrapped toy ( one for each participant)
  2. Pick up your draw sheet.
  3. Make all the stops.

If you didn’t have time to shop, just pay the $20 entry fee. Sign-in starts at 10 a.m and goes until 1:30 p.m.

Activities:

  • Food
  • Drinks
  • Live music
  • Support the cause and take a chance on the 50/50 Raffle, with proceeds going to Toys for Tots.

For more information about the Poker Run, visit the Facebook Event page.

