Texarkana Oaklawn Rotary Club cuts checks as part of Giving Tuesday

Nonprofits can use donations anytime throughout the year, officials said
By Fred Gamble
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA (KSLA) — Checks were being written Tuesday at the Texarkana Oaklawn Rotary Club luncheon.

The organization honored 10 nonprofits for their service to the community. Club leaders said they decided to present the $600 checks as part of Giving Tuesday.

“The organizations are very deserving of this,” Rotarian Russell Sparks said. “They always have a great outlook to the community. They meet needs where they are needed and just help people that are in need. Without them, Texarkana would not be the community it is today.”

Randy Sams Outreach Center was one recipient. It provides shelter for the homeless of Texarkana.

“It is just another great day in the calendar year to recognize what nonprofits like Randy Sams are doing and be able to give back,” said Jennifer Lacefield, the shelter’s executive director. More than half of their income for survival comes from public support, and that highlights the importance of giving, she said.

“So it’s very special to get that grant on Giving Tuesday. So we are excited about that.”

Sparks noted: “These organizations can use our funds and get a match and expand them to be able to reach their needs even better.”

The nonprofits also can use donations anytime throughout the year, officials said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

