Texarkana hospital sees increase in patients with respiratory complaints

If your condition is not serious, doctor says, see your personal physician before coming to the ER
By Fred Gamble
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — “We are seeing an increase in volume. We have had some record volumes over the past couple of weeks,” emergency room physician Brad Blaker said.

There’s been a steady flow of patient traffic inside the emergency room at Christus St. Michael Health Center in Texarkana, Texas. And hospital officials said it is not just the emergency room that’s being extra busy. Other parts of the medical facility are seeing an increase in patient load as well.

Blaker said they are continuing to see patients with respiratory complaints. He said symptoms are related to COVID-19 and the flu.

Hospitals leaders say they normally see an influx of patients this time of year, but this influx of emergency room visitors is not normal.

“It appears to be a little more accelerated than normal,” Blaker said. “We are also seeing an increase in the population of pediatrics with RSV. We’ve had to admit a lot more than we’ve had in the past. And we are on the upswing of the surge right now. And it appears to be more of the flu.”

If your condition is not serious, Blaker said, see your personal physician before coming to the emergency room.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

