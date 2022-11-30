Texarkana drug counselors urge people to get help on National Methamphetamine Awareness Day

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Nov. 30 is National Methamphetamine Awareness Day. Instituted in 2006, the day encourages users to get the help they need and educate the public about the effects of the drug.

Ninety percent of those seeking help at River Ridge Treatment Center in southwest Arkansas are being treated for methamphetamine addiction. Local counselors say this drug is still a major problem for the area.

River Ridge Treatment Center in Texarkana, Ark. (KSLA)

Carlotta Powell is the director of substance abuse services at the treatment center, and she’s no stranger to the dangers of drug use. She was a meth user, but managed to overcome her addiction and has been clean for the last 22 years.

“The meth they are using today is way different from what I used 22 years ago. This stuff they got out today is scary,” said Powell.

She then went on to say that people are so focused on the opioid crisis that they’re overlooking the meth problem, which is a very real danger to the community.

Bags of meth (KSLA)

Eric Parker, who is a counselor at the treatment center, is a former meth user as well. He’s now helping others recover from their addiction. He says the first time he used meth, he was hooked. Now “everything about my life pertains to recovery, showing people there is something different out there,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.