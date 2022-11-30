Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Texarkana drug counselors urge people to get help on National Methamphetamine Awareness Day

National Methamphetamine Awareness Day is observed annually on Nov. 30.
National Methamphetamine Awareness Day is observed annually on Nov. 30.(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Nov. 30 is National Methamphetamine Awareness Day. Instituted in 2006, the day encourages users to get the help they need and educate the public about the effects of the drug.

Ninety percent of those seeking help at River Ridge Treatment Center in southwest Arkansas are being treated for methamphetamine addiction. Local counselors say this drug is still a major problem for the area.

River Ridge Treatment Center in Texarkana, Ark.
River Ridge Treatment Center in Texarkana, Ark.(KSLA)

Carlotta Powell is the director of substance abuse services at the treatment center, and she’s no stranger to the dangers of drug use. She was a meth user, but managed to overcome her addiction and has been clean for the last 22 years.

“The meth they are using today is way different from what I used 22 years ago. This stuff they got out today is scary,” said Powell.

She then went on to say that people are so focused on the opioid crisis that they’re overlooking the meth problem, which is a very real danger to the community.

Bags of meth
Bags of meth(KSLA)

Eric Parker, who is a counselor at the treatment center, is a former meth user as well. He’s now helping others recover from their addiction. He says the first time he used meth, he was hooked. Now “everything about my life pertains to recovery, showing people there is something different out there,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 29, 2022, police responded to a home in the 9900 block of Burgundy Oaks after getting...
Police involved in standoff with elderly woman after she allegedly shot at vehicles
State malfeasance charges have been dropped against eight Shreveport police officers.
State charges dismissed against eight Shreveport police officers
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
(MGN graphic)
2 women accused of defrauding veterans of more than $1 million
On Nov. 30, 2022, two males were taken into custody after a stolen vehicle was found on I-20.
9 cars stolen from Greenwood auction overnight; 2 in custody so far

Latest News

FILE - A doctor uses a hand-held Doppler probe on a pregnant woman to measure the heartbeat of...
Caddo Parish’s preterm birth rate worsens, receives ‘F’ grade
Hospital seeing rise in number of patients with respiratory complaints
Texarkana hospital sees increase in patients with respiratory complaints
Hospital seeing rise in number of patients with respiratory complaints
Hospital seeing rise in number of patients with respiratory complaints
This list is updated as information is provided to KSLA News 12 by water systems and municipal...
Boil orders and advisories in the ArkLaTex