Temporary I-20 ramp night closures announced by CPSO, DOTD

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, there will be temporary ramp closures over the course of two days.

Two scheduled nighttime ramp closures will be happening on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. The closures are related to ongoing signage replacements along I-20.

Closure dates and times:

On Nov. 30, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., the I-20 eastbound to I-49 southbound ramp will be closed.

On Dec. 1, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., the I-20 westbound exit ramp to Linwood Avenue will be closed.

Alternative route detour signs will be in place. All vehicles are required to detour.

This work will be performed as weather permits.

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.