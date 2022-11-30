Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Teen missing from Shreveport; SPD asking for public assistance

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a missing 17-year-old.

On Nov. 29, SPD issued a request for assistance from the public to find a missing teen. Ty’Mariah Stills, 17, was last seen on Sept. 16 on the 3700 block of Crosby Street, Shreveport. Stills was wearing a black bonnet, orange shirt, and black tights. She is 5′4″ tall in height and weighs around 200 lbs.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Police at 318-673-7300.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 29, 2022, police responded to a home in the 9900 block of Burgundy Oaks after getting...
Police involved in standoff with elderly woman after she allegedly shot at vehicles
State malfeasance charges have been dropped against eight Shreveport police officers.
State charges dismissed against eight Shreveport police officers
(MGN graphic)
2 women accused of defrauding veterans of more than $1 million
Police found evidence but no victims of a rolling shootout in the 3800 block of Hollywood...
Police find evidence of a rolling shootout
Shreveport is holding a surplus auction on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Shreveport holding surplus auction on Dec. 1

Latest News

Christmas in The Sky 2022, SRAC fundraiser gala.
Christmas in The Sky returns with a Kiss a Frog; evening filled with fairy tale wonder
Retired Priest Otis Young
First of 2 Covington homicide victims identified by St. Tammany Parish coroner
District B candidate forum to be held Nov. 30
DSDC hosting District B Forum; Candidate conversation about downtown development
Shreveport teen missing, Ty’Mariah Stills, 17
Missing 17-year-old Ty'Mariah Stills