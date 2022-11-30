Teen missing from Shreveport; SPD asking for public assistance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a missing 17-year-old.

On Nov. 29, SPD issued a request for assistance from the public to find a missing teen. Ty’Mariah Stills, 17, was last seen on Sept. 16 on the 3700 block of Crosby Street, Shreveport. Stills was wearing a black bonnet, orange shirt, and black tights. She is 5′4″ tall in height and weighs around 200 lbs.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Police at 318-673-7300.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.