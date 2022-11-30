Man pleads guilty to ‘19 shooting that left woman dead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has pleaded guilty to killing a woman in the Highland neighborhood back in 2019.

On Nov. 28, Ricky Dewayne Waffer, 36, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Caddo District Court after fatally shooting 25-year-old Princess Cooper in 2019, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office says Waffer shot Cooper at the intersection of Gilbert Drive and Egan Street, then immediately ran away. A Shreveport Police officer patrolling the area heard the shots and responded. The officer tried to save Cooper, but was unsuccessful. Waffer was then arrested a few days later.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE Egan Street homicide suspect identified Ricky Waffer fatally shot Princess Cooper, 25, of Ringgold, back in 2019.

Waffer pleaded guilty as a repeat offender; he was convicted of robbery in 2011. The DA’s office says Waffer was sentenced to 80 years in prison, which is the maximum sentence allowed by law.

Waffer goes to trial for manslaughter Monday, Dec. 5.

