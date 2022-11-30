Louisiana, Caddo Parish earn F from March of Dimes for preterm birth rates
Shreveport focus group reveals issues associated with health care for black expectant women
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The March of Dimes has given Louisiana and, specifically, Caddo Parish an F for preterm birth rates.
And a Shreveport focus group reveals the issues associated with health care for black expectant women.
Tune in to KSLA News 12 @ 6 to learn more about the problem.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.