Gunshots lead to school lockdowns in Minden; 2 arrested for suspected involvement

Shots fired led to some Minden schools locking down.
Shots fired led to some Minden schools locking down.(KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Gunshots were heard in broad daylight in Minden, leading to the schools in the area to lock down.

On Nov. 29, a Minden Police Department (MPD) lieutenant heard several shots being fired near the area of Talton Street. The schools in the area were placed on lockdown.

MPD searched the area and discovered a vehicle that was suspected to be involved.

The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. Two of the alleged suspects were captured shortly after they fled. One fled home, broke in, and hid inside.

Local agencies secured the area and made entry into the home, the suspect was then apprehended by K9 Brams and his handler.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Further arrests are expected.

No students were in any immediate danger, but the lockdown protocol was for their safety.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

