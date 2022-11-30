Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Former President Bill Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

Former president Bill Clinton announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Former president Bill Clinton announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.(Edward Kimmel / CC BY-SA 2.0 via MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former President Bill Clinton has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet posted on Wednesday.

Clinton said he is experiencing “mild symptoms,” and is “doing fine overall.”

“I’ve tested positive for Covid. I’ve had mild symptoms, but I’m doing fine overall and keeping myself busy at home,” the former president said. “I’m grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, which has kept my case mild, and I urge everyone to do the same, especially as we move into the winter months.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 29, 2022, police responded to a home in the 9900 block of Burgundy Oaks after getting...
Police involved in standoff with elderly woman after she allegedly shot at vehicles
State malfeasance charges have been dropped against eight Shreveport police officers.
State charges dismissed against eight Shreveport police officers
(MGN graphic)
2 women accused of defrauding veterans of more than $1 million
Shreveport is holding a surplus auction on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Shreveport holding surplus auction on Dec. 1
Police found evidence but no victims of a rolling shootout in the 3800 block of Hollywood...
Police find evidence of a rolling shootout

Latest News

Candles and flowers have been placed outside the home where three people died in Riverside,...
Police: Deputy posed as teen online to sexually extort girl
A metal chip the size of a quarter can turn a Glock handgun into a fully automatic weapon.
KSLA INVESTIGATES: SPD says Glock switch is ‘most dangerous’ weapon on city’s streets right now
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York was elected Wednesday as the new leader of the House Democrats.
Hakeem Jeffries wins historic bid to lead House Dems after Pelosi
PREVIEW: Glock switch being called 'most dangerous' weapon of streets of Shreveport right now
PREVIEW: Glock switch being called 'most dangerous' weapon on streets of Shreveport right now