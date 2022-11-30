Santa’s Toy Drive
DSDC hosting District B Forum; Candidate conversation about downtown development

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Downtown Shreveport Development Corporation (DSDC) is hosting a District B runoff candidate forum.

On Nov. 30, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., the DSDC is hosting a candidate forum for District B due to the runoff election in the district.

The event is being held at the Hilton Shreveport Market 104 Restaurant, on 104 Market Street, downtown Shreveport.

Accordingly, both candidates have been invited to participate, but so far only Gray Brooks has agreed and Mavice Hughes-Thigpen has declined.

“While it would be preferable to have both candidates in attendance to share their thoughts publicly about issues, DSDC believes it is important to proceed with whomever is willing to come share his or her thoughts on the issues faced by downtown and District B,” said a statement on the Downtown Shreveport website.

The questions to be asked will be those faced by the District B councilperson throughout the forum.

The event is ticket entry only.

