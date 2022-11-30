Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Drug and alcohol deaths increasing among US adults 65 and older, CDC says

Drug and alcohol deaths are increasing among adults 65 and older in the US, CDC data shows.
Drug and alcohol deaths are increasing among adults 65 and older in the US, CDC data shows.(weisspaarz.com via MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Deadly drug misuse and alcohol abuse appear to be on the rise among older Americans, according to two new reports released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Death rates from drug overdoses among adults 65 and older have more than tripled in the past two decades, increasing more among men than women between 2000 and 2020.

The data also showed some racial differences, suggesting that alcohol-induced death rates in adults 65 and older were highest for American Indian or Alaska Native adults, followed by Hispanic, white, Black and Asian adults. Non-Hispanic Black men 65 and older had higher drug overdose death rates than white and Hispanic men, while white women 75 and older had the highest rate of death from drug overdoses.

Researchers didn’t analyze what factors could be driving the increases, but say it is not unreasonable to think that the forces affecting younger people also affect people 65 and older.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 29, 2022, police responded to a home in the 9900 block of Burgundy Oaks after getting...
Police involved in standoff with elderly woman after she allegedly shot at vehicles
State malfeasance charges have been dropped against eight Shreveport police officers.
State charges dismissed against eight Shreveport police officers
(MGN graphic)
2 women accused of defrauding veterans of more than $1 million
Police found evidence but no victims of a rolling shootout in the 3800 block of Hollywood...
Police find evidence of a rolling shootout
Shreveport is holding a surplus auction on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Shreveport holding surplus auction on Dec. 1

Latest News

Christmas in The Sky 2022, SRAC fundraiser gala.
Christmas in The Sky returns with a Kiss a Frog; evening filled with fairy tale wonder
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York is set to be elected Wednesday as the new leader of the House...
Next generation: Hakeem Jeffries set to lead House Democrats
Retired Priest Otis Young
First of 2 Covington homicide victims identified by St. Tammany Parish coroner
La Jolla Country Day high school point guard Jada Williams, center, drives to the basket during...
Changes let high school athletes bank big endorsement bucks