Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Digital concealed handgun permits now legal in Louisiana through LA Wallet

Here’s how to add them to the state’s driver’s license app
When you add your concealed handgun permit card to your LA Wallet app, your permit will appear...
When you add your concealed handgun permit card to your LA Wallet app, your permit will appear along with your current status.(Hand-out | Envoc)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) — Louisiana residents now can add a legal, digital version of their Louisiana concealed handgun permit to LA Wallet, the state’s official digital driver’s license app.

Of the 1.5 million users of LA Wallet, thousands have explicitly requested the addition of the concealed handgun permit through LA Wallet’s feature request website, according to Envoc, the Baton Rouge-based company that designed and launched the app.

“Digital concealed handgun permits represent another first and another win for Louisiana citizens,” Calvin Fabre, president of Envoc, said in a news release. “This is one more credential added to our citizens’ digital wallets while remaining legal with law enforcement.”

All Louisiana law enforcement agencies will be notified of the digital credential’s legality through the state’s communication network. The Louisiana State Police website will provide details of state reciprocity and recognition of Louisiana’s digital concealed handgun permit credential and will notify concealed handgun instructors of its validity.

(Hand-out | Envoc)

“This gives those who have completed the concealed carry course and have received their permit a safe and convenient place to have it on hand” said J. Shaw, USCCA concealed carry instructor. “Holders have peace of mind their permit is active and in good standing with the state since it is connected directly with the issuing authority.”

FOLLOW THESE STEPS

To add the Louisiana concealed handgun permit to LA Wallet:

  1. Download the latest version of LA Wallet from the Apple App Store or Google Play store
  2. Add your Louisiana driver’s license or state ID if it is not already linked to your account
  3. Tap the concealed handgun permit credential in the card stack
  4. Review the terms of use” and tap the retrieve permit button.

If you have a valid Louisiana concealed handgun permit and your permit is not found, call Louisiana State Police’s concealed handgun department at (225) 925-4867 for assistance. Click here for help with LA Wallet.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 29, 2022, police responded to a home in the 9900 block of Burgundy Oaks after getting...
Police involved in standoff with elderly woman after she allegedly shot at vehicles
State malfeasance charges have been dropped against eight Shreveport police officers.
State charges dismissed against eight Shreveport police officers
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
(MGN graphic)
2 women accused of defrauding veterans of more than $1 million
On Nov. 30, 2022, two males were taken into custody after a stolen vehicle was found on I-20.
9 cars stolen from Greenwood auction overnight; 2 in custody so far

Latest News

National Methamphetamine Awareness Day is observed annually on Nov. 30.
Texarkana drug counselors urge people to get help on National Methamphetamine Awareness Day
Gary Brooks was the only Shreveport City Council candidate running for District B to attend a...
DSDC hosts District B candidate forum, but only one candidate attends
A metal chip the size of a quarter can turn a Glock handgun into a fully automatic weapon.
KSLA INVESTIGATES: SPD says Glock switch is ‘most dangerous’ weapon on city’s streets right now
PREVIEW: Glock switch being called 'most dangerous' weapon of streets of Shreveport right now
PREVIEW: Glock switch being called 'most dangerous' weapon on streets of Shreveport right now