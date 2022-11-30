Digital concealed handgun permits now legal in Louisiana through LA Wallet

(KSLA) — Louisiana residents now can add a legal, digital version of their Louisiana concealed handgun permit to LA Wallet, the state’s official digital driver’s license app.

Of the 1.5 million users of LA Wallet, thousands have explicitly requested the addition of the concealed handgun permit through LA Wallet’s feature request website, according to Envoc, the Baton Rouge-based company that designed and launched the app.

“Digital concealed handgun permits represent another first and another win for Louisiana citizens,” Calvin Fabre, president of Envoc, said in a news release. “This is one more credential added to our citizens’ digital wallets while remaining legal with law enforcement.”

All Louisiana law enforcement agencies will be notified of the digital credential’s legality through the state’s communication network. The Louisiana State Police website will provide details of state reciprocity and recognition of Louisiana’s digital concealed handgun permit credential and will notify concealed handgun instructors of its validity.

(Hand-out | Envoc)

“This gives those who have completed the concealed carry course and have received their permit a safe and convenient place to have it on hand” said J. Shaw, USCCA concealed carry instructor. “Holders have peace of mind their permit is active and in good standing with the state since it is connected directly with the issuing authority.”

FOLLOW THESE STEPS

To add the Louisiana concealed handgun permit to LA Wallet:

Download the latest version of LA Wallet from the Apple App Store or Google Play store Add your Louisiana driver’s license or state ID if it is not already linked to your account Tap the concealed handgun permit credential in the card stack Review the terms of use” and tap the retrieve permit button.

If you have a valid Louisiana concealed handgun permit and your permit is not found, call Louisiana State Police’s concealed handgun department at (225) 925-4867 for assistance. Click here for help with LA Wallet.

