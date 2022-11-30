Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

CPSO: Narcotics agents arrest man possessing $7,590 worth of drugs

Over $7k worth of drugs and money found in mans car and home.
Over $7k worth of drugs and money found in mans car and home.(cpso)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reportedly arrested a man who had over $7k worth of drugs in his vehicle and home.

On Nov. 22, CPSO’s K9 unit, DEA Taskforce, ATF Task Force, FBI Task Force, and CPSO’s Patrol Division assisted a CPSO Narcotics agent while conducting a traffic stop. During the Traffic stop the agents executed two search warrants on Emmanuel Barrett, 53.

After pulling Barret over, deputies discovered a child under the age of 13 in the car with him. K9 Deputy Bryant Mendolia allegedly found 29 grams of methamphetamine and $784 in Barrett’s pockets.

Barrett reportedly attempted to run away during the stop but was unsuccessful.

Agents then began to search Barrett’s car and home, located at the 9000 block of Mansfield Road. In total, the agents allegedly found 69 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $6900, 69 grams of marijuana with an estimated street value of $690, and $784 in cash.

Barrett was booked into the Caddo Correction Center and charged with possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, resisting an officer, and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 29, 2022, police responded to a home in the 9900 block of Burgundy Oaks after getting...
Police involved in standoff with elderly woman after she allegedly shot at vehicles
State malfeasance charges have been dropped against eight Shreveport police officers.
State charges dismissed against eight Shreveport police officers
(MGN graphic)
2 women accused of defrauding veterans of more than $1 million
Shreveport is holding a surplus auction on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Shreveport holding surplus auction on Dec. 1
Police found evidence but no victims of a rolling shootout in the 3800 block of Hollywood...
Police find evidence of a rolling shootout

Latest News

2 arrested after a car chase from Greenwood to Shreveport.
2 in custody after car chase from Greenwood to Shreveport
FILE - A doctor uses a hand-held Doppler probe on a pregnant woman to measure the heartbeat of...
Caddo Parish’s preterm birth rate worsens, receives ‘F’ grade
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Shots fired led to some Minden schools locking down.
Gunshots lead to school lockdowns in Minden; 2 arrested for suspected involvement