CPSO: Narcotics agents arrest man possessing $7,590 worth of drugs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reportedly arrested a man who had over $7k worth of drugs in his vehicle and home.

On Nov. 22, CPSO’s K9 unit, DEA Taskforce, ATF Task Force, FBI Task Force, and CPSO’s Patrol Division assisted a CPSO Narcotics agent while conducting a traffic stop. During the Traffic stop the agents executed two search warrants on Emmanuel Barrett, 53.

After pulling Barret over, deputies discovered a child under the age of 13 in the car with him. K9 Deputy Bryant Mendolia allegedly found 29 grams of methamphetamine and $784 in Barrett’s pockets.

Barrett reportedly attempted to run away during the stop but was unsuccessful.

Agents then began to search Barrett’s car and home, located at the 9000 block of Mansfield Road. In total, the agents allegedly found 69 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $6900, 69 grams of marijuana with an estimated street value of $690, and $784 in cash.

Barrett was booked into the Caddo Correction Center and charged with possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, resisting an officer, and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.