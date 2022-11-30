Cooler air until the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! After a busy day in the ArkLaTex yesterday, we will see some calm the rest of the week. Cooler air is moving in right now as that cold front has moved through the region, with the northwest counties seeing the coolest temperatures this morning. Highs today will eventually reach the mid-50s for highs and it will be windy. We are expecting sunny skies all day so it should be pretty nice, outside of the wind. Lows tonight will get pretty chilly, we’re looking at the 30s throughout the region.

Tomorrow will be a similar situation with plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach the upper-50s, so slightly warmer but it won’t be quite as windy. Clouds are expected to increase during the late afternoon hours. Lows tomorrow night will reflect the increase of cloud cover, the upper-40s.

Rain chances move back into the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon but nothing majorly impactful is expected. Light showers that day and the chance for showers exist through the weekend and into next week.

