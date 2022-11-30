Christmas in The Sky returns with a Kiss a Frog; evening filled with fairy tale wonder

BOSSIER CITY, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - This year’s Christmas in The Sky celebrates the 19th biennial of the black-tie, glitzy, glamorous event.

On Dec. 10, from 7 p.m. - 2 a.m., Shreveport Regional Art Council (SRAC) is hosting its big fundraising gala of the year, Christmas in The Sky, at Louisiana Downs, 8000 East Texas Street, Bossier City.

The award-winning gala won Special Events International Magazine’s “Best Gala in The World” award. The event follows a 40-year tradition of crazy and unique themes that dare the attendee to imagine a new reality.

“The King of the SKY Realm is Michael T. Acurio, MD, Presenting Sponsor. Michael leads a cadre of Knights in Shining Armor who have conquered the terrors of the COVID reign and deftly brought the SRAC Kingdom back to life with the return of the SKY Gala,” says the Christmas in The Sky website.

Christmas in The Sky is a volunteer-driven fundraiser that utilizes 15 separate volunteer committees working tirelessly through the year to secure auction donations, sponsorships, create sets, props, and costumes that bring the fantasy to life.

Tickets for this black-tie gala are $300 each, visit the Christmas in The Sky website for more information.

If you want more information about the benefiting organization SRAC, visit https://www.shrevearts.org/.

